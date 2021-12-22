Base Protocol Trading Up 3.7% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $681,947.34 and $6,108.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00209392 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

