BASIC (BASIC) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. BASIC has a market capitalization of $51.13 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006766 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

