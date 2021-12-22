BBSCoin (BBS) Market Cap Tops $49,859.92

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One BBSCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BBSCoin has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. BBSCoin has a total market cap of $49,859.92 and $4.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 1,506,456,229.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BBS is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins and its circulating supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. The official website for BBSCoin is bbscoin.xyz . BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

