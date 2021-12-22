Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 million and a P/E ratio of -23.71.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.