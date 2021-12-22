Beam One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.82 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Beam has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $63.39 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016141 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,838,280 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

