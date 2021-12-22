Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells $2,151,161.76 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BEAM traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,110. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
