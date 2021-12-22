Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells $2,151,161.76 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BEAM traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,110. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

