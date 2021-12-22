BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $15.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00036735 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,315 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

