bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.31

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $8.00. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.98%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

