Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.86 or 0.00251568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00506763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00085115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.