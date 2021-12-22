Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.19

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.19 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 133.60 ($1.77). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.80), with a volume of 127,553 shares changing hands.

BEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.15) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.19. The firm has a market cap of £207.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.