Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.67. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 149,038 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
