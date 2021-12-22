Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.67. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 149,038 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

