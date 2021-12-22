Belt Finance (BELT) Price Hits $3.09 on Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and approximately $424,065.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00006337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.69 or 0.08128868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.71 or 1.00169769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,544,177 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

