Belt Market Cap Hits $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.63 or 0.08129097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.47 or 1.00034934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

