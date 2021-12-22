Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 656 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.43. 62,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.42. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

