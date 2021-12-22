Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 67,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

