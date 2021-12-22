Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. 65,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

