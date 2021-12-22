Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.28. 8,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,648. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

