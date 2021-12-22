Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $15.31 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.94. 2,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.20 and a 1-year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

