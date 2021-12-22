Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,577. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

