Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $8.40 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 125,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,637. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.