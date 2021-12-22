Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

