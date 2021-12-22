Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $343.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.19 and its 200 day moving average is $357.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.