Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,556,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.18. 8,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.72 and a 200-day moving average of $233.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.