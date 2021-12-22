Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 513 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.29. 10,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.60 and a 200-day moving average of $242.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

