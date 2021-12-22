Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.06. 28,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,686. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.