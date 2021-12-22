Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.52

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.52 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 60,509 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.52.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.