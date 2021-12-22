Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

BLI opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

