BetterBetting Trading Up 43,024.5% This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00209952 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.