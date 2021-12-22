Beyond Finance Reaches Market Cap of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.44 or 0.08097726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.10 or 0.99808593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

