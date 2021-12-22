Bezant Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $4.36 million and $79.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207497 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.