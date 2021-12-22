BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 129,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,749,856 shares.The stock last traded at $58.95 and had previously closed at $59.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.