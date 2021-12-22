Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359.50 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.70). 374,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 803,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.60).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIFF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.68) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.14) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.68) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 366.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.26.
In other Biffa news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.68), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($124,313.91).
About Biffa (LON:BIFF)
Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.
