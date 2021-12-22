Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359.50 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.70). 374,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 803,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.60).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIFF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.68) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.14) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.68) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Biffa alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 366.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

In other Biffa news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.68), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($124,313.91).

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.