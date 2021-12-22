Big Data Protocol (BDP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.42 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00211053 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 37,321,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

