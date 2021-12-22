Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,674 ($22.12). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,647 ($21.76), with a volume of 98,264 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,720 ($22.72) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,543.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.06), for a total transaction of £2,922,500 ($3,861,144.14).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

