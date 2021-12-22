BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $38.38

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $39.60. BigCommerce shares last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 8,315 shares trading hands.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,555. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BigCommerce by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 128,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 2,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

