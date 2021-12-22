Binamon Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.58 or 0.08130849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,730.32 or 1.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

