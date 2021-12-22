Binance Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $531.97 or 0.01096990 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
