BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $71.49 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $144.62 million and approximately $43.17 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $71.49 or 0.00145673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

