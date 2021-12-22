Binemon (BIN) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.44 or 0.08097726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.10 or 0.99808593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon's total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

