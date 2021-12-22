Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 3.2% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.45. 6,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.49.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

