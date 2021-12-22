Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $502.00 at Truist Securities

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Securities to $502.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 115.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.49.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average of $306.46. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

