Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 38.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $5,101.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,273,526 coins and its circulating supply is 23,129,714 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.