Biswap (BSW) One Day Volume Tops $26.65 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $287.57 million and $26.65 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.58 or 0.08130849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,730.32 or 1.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

