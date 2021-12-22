BitBall Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $340,694.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.34 or 0.99180970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $704.53 or 0.01452832 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

