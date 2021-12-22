Bitcoin Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $43,067.97 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

