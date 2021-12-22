Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $749.67 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $749.67 million and $12.80 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $42.80 or 0.00088268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00338645 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00138987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004148 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

