Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $125.04 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $125.04 or 0.00256333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $364.79 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,779.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00909521 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,931,020 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

