BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $249,409.00 and $7,537.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,229,556 coins and its circulating supply is 5,018,102 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.