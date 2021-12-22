BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $601,612.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00342786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00139025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00088042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,683,514,882 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.