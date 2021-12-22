BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.19

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $221,151.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,530.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.82 or 0.08173824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00322933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.05 or 0.00908812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00074286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00393904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.00256151 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

